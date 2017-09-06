29°
Employee threatened with blunt object in attempted robbery

Jordan Philp
A STAFF member at a Hervey Bay restaurant has been threatened with a blunt object during an attempted robbery on Wednesday night.

Police attended the scene at the corner of Main St and Torquay Rd where unknown offenders attempted to force entry into a motor vehicle and take money from the victim.

Just minutes earlier a mugging had occurred at a Hervey Bay shopping centre.

Police believe the incidents are linked.

It is believed the incident is also related to a mugging on Buccaneer Dr earlier in the week.

