Stage set, final checks ready for massive By the C line-up

STAGE SHAPES UP: Concert operations manager Greg Garbellini with the stage for the By the C concert going up behind him. Jimmy Barnes will headline a legendary line-up of artists at Fraser Coast Park from noon tomorrow. Alistair Brightman

THE stage is set, the lights are up and the site is starting to take shape.

Come tomorrow afternoon, Jimmy Barnes will headline a talented line-up of music legends that will put on the show of a lifetime for thousands of Fraser Coast residents at the By the C concert.

Barnes, Baby Animals, Mark Seymour and the Undertow, Killing Heidi, Mental As Anything and Boom Crash Opera will play from noon.

Workers have been busily putting together the stage, lighting and sound infrastructure for the eager concert-goers down at Fraser Coast Park since Wednesday.

Zaccaria Concerts operations manager Greg Garbellini said the base of the stage had been laid yesterday and workers should be commencing full sound checks this afternoon.

He anticipated about 5000 people would be walking through the gates tomorrow.

"It's going to be a magnificent day, we're talking about a nice, cool 22 degrees, so it's not going to be too hot,” Mr Garbellini said.

"They can expect to see a really good line-up of bands.”

The 31m wide and 9m deep stage was erected yesterday, with

Mr Garbellini said it had been a long process to get the site to its current state, with toilets, power and core infrastructure going in over the last few days.

"All we've got left to do now is the fine tuning of the site, making sure the bars are up and running, internal fencing, all the electrical distributions,” he said.

"Then the niceties: we just do a full site clean, walkthrough to make sure it's safe and then open to the public.”

More than 6000 people flocked to Seafront Oval for the first By the C concert, which hosted John Farnham, Jon Stevens and The Black Sorrows among performers.

Last year, organisers confirmed the concert would return, with Zaccaria Concerts owner John Zaccaria saying the initial response had given the company "the confidence” to return.

By the C kicks off tomorrow at Fraser Coast Park (near the Hervey Bay PCYC) from noon.

New area 'greater' than Seafront Oval

MOVING By the C from Seafront Oval to Fraser Coast Park is better for the concert's expected capacity, organisers claim.

Zaccaria Concerts operations manager Greg Garbellini said the current site near the Hervey Bay PCYC was "a great, rectangular square with good vision across the park” and would not result in space restrictions.

It follows organisers announcing the park as the new location for the concert earlier this year due to council works getting under way on Seafront Oval.

"The capacity here is greater than Seafront Oval, so squeezing 5000 people in there would have been a stretch,” Mr Garbellini said.

Work on laying new stormwater pipes and the development of the Pialba Youth Precinct started in March.

The development of the Youth Precinct's new skate park is expected to finish in August, weather permitting.

Residents were mostly confused at the location change due to the lack of drive-by traffic and lack of publicity of the new location, until organisers clarified where the town's PCYC was.