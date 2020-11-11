Menu
State of Origin 2 is just hours away and the stage is set for a classic with a barrage of verbal barbs traded.
Rugby League

State of Origin 2: Stage is set for second NRL blockbuster

11th Nov 2020 2:57 PM | Updated: 2:58 PM

The State of Origin shield goes on the line tonight when the NSW Blues take on the Queensland Maroons at ANZ Stadium.

For the Blues, it's a chance to fight back into the series and set up a decider after a shock loss in the opener at Adelaide Oval.

For the Maroons, it's a chance to lock up their first series win since 2017. It would be their 12th victory in 16 series.

The stage is set for a blockbuster with verbal barbs already traded.

Under-pressure NSW mentor Brad Fittler emphatically hit back at critics by claiming: "People will always use the popularity of Origin to bring attention to themselves, or their agendas."

Veteran Maroons coach Wayne Bennett said the Blues are taking a risk changing their halves: "It's not what you really want because you have such a short preparation and everybody is a bit new to each other."

Despite their loss in the opener, the Blues ($1.32) are overwhelming favourites over Queensland ($3.50).

Start time: 8.10pmWhere: ANZ Stadium, Sydney

Originally published as Stage set for Origin blockbuster

nrl state of origin 20202

