STAGE THREE: New chances for dream home

Located in the Fraser Coast Region of Queensland, Kingston Hervey Bay is currently in Stage 3 of development.

LOCALS can now register their interest as the next stage of development for Kingston Hervey Bay has begun.

Currently in stage three, plans allow for 162 residential allotments alongside parklands, a tree-lined natural waterway, peaceful open spaces, recreational area with BBQ picnic facilities and fitness equipment.

The development also offers floorplans of up to 800sq m and land prices start from $188,445.

Kingston Hervey Bay director and developer Tracey Messer's family, who still live in Hervey Bay, have been in the area since the 1800s.

She said the popularity for Queensland as a destination for interstate movers continues to steadily increase, with numbers climbing for the Fraser Coast and Hervey Bay.

"The Fraser Coast property market offers some of the most affordable residential accommodation in coastal Queensland," she said.

"Hervey Bay has evolved from a sleepy fishing village into a modern coastal city."