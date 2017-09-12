Stage two of $44m Hervey Bay Hospital upgrade to begin

Queensland Minister for Health and Minister for Ambulance Cameron Dick joined Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk for a tour of the works at Hervey Bay Hospital.

THE second stage of the $44m upgrade of Hervey Bay Hospital's emergency department is set to begin.

The second stage will include a new three-storey building that will increase beds at the emergency department from 19 to 37, new education and learning facilities and a 24-bed Clinical Decision Unit.

There will also be additional space for a future inpatient ward and intensive care unit.

On Tuesday the Premier, alongside health Minister Cameron Dick, announced Hansen Yuncken as the construction company awarded the contract to undertake that upcoming work.

"This is a really important investment serving the whole Fraser Coast," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"The Hervey Bay Hospital's emergency department's struggle with capacity in recent years has been well known and it's projected to experience a 29 per cent growth in activity by 2029."



Stage one included 29,000 cubic metres of excavation work, the construction of 125 additional car parks, a new helipad and changes to internal roads.

Ms Palaszczuk said the second stage of the project would bring more jobs.

"In addition to being a boost to healthcare provision on the Fraser Coast, the project will also deliver an injection to the local economy, with the construction phase alone set to generate about 170 jobs, with a majority of those expected to be local.

"As with all State Government construction contracts, Hansen Yucken will comply with a Local Industry Participation Plan, meaning they must give local sub-contractors an opportunity to tender for work."

Ms Palaszczuk said about 70% of the sub-contractors and suppliers used during stage one were from the Wide Bay area.

During her visit at the hospital, Ms Palaszczuk commented on a billboard from LNP State Member Ted Sorensen claiming credit for the upgrade of the hospital.

"Ted Sorensen has never raised this issue with me once," she said.

"It is through the hard work of the Health Minister speaking to me personally and directly about the need for the expansion of this hospital that has been initiated under my government and will be completed under my government."

Mr Sorensen responded to the Premier, saying he had corresponded with the Health Minister regarding pushing for an upgrade of the hospital.

"The Premier and Deputy Premier should concern themselves less with what I am doing and use their visit to apologise to Fraser Coast residents for ripping them off through higher power bills and car registration and also explain why their loony left policies are killing jobs and hurting the state's economy," he said.

"I have been fighting for upgrades to the Emergency Department of the Hervey Bay Hospital for almost a decade.

"In fact, I asked the Minister in 2015 when he planned on actually delivering the LNP's hospital expansion instead of just talking about it.

"Let's not forget, in 2013/14 under the LNP planning began on a significant expansion of the emergency department and support facilities.

"Detailed planning and preparing of a funding bid for a substantial development in emergency services at Hervey Bay Hospital happened in the LNP's final year.

"Once again we see Labor trying to rewrite history and take credit for other people's hard work.

"Finally, after a decade of lobbying by me and, despite nearly three years of Palaszczuk Labor dithering, and ironically just before a looming election, I am happy that Hervey Bay locals have their new hospital.

"My focus is on continuing to provide strong representation for my local community and winning votes for the LNP.

"I know that the Queensland Labor Party, along with their union paymasters, will run a massive scare campaign in my electorate because they have no record to run on."