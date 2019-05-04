Staggering amount influencers are paid for one photo
GOLD Coast social media influencers are earning tens of thousands of dollars just by posting a single photo online.
Big-named stars such as Tammy Hembrow, who has 9.4 million followers on Instagram, could ask $20,000 to spruik clothing and make-up brands online.
International website Influencer Fee is a portal for companies to quote an estimate of how much it would cost them to advertise their product with certain influencers.
It evaluates the number of followers, follower engagement and how active the influencer is.
The price of the post depends on what day and time of the day the post is made, with influencers or their managers being allowed to set their own price.
A Gold Coast social media influencer said she knew of people receiving $40,000 for a sponsored post.
Bond University associate professor in marketing and research Stephen Holden said Instagram sponsorship was no different to traditional advertising.
"Social media people make money by being sponsored or by selling," he said.
"From a marketing perspective, a social media influencer is someone who actually makes someone change something they would otherwise do.
"Marketers are looking for the best way to sell their product and they are hopeful it's through social media influencers.
"Advertisers can pay, and do pay tens of thousands to do it. Instagrammers just become the marketer. (What they post) directly reaches the (advertisers) target market."
On top of brand deals, influencers are often taken on free luxury holidays to promote brands, beauty or fashion labels, offered free cosmetic procedures such as lip injections and Botox, and provided with free wardrobes and beauty products.
They also can make an earning on several accounts, creating an empire from their own name.
Gold Coast Instagrammer and fitness guru Emily Skye owns four Instagram accounts - Emily Skye Fit, Emily Skye Beauty, Emily Skye Fitness, James Cosmetics and one for her new bub, Baby Mia Elise.
Hembrow, a 25-year-old mum of two, is owner of fitness clothing label Saski Collection and Tammy Hembrow Fitness and is paid for ads on her YouTube account with over 1.3 million followers.
Mr Holden said more companies were exploring this type of marketing.
"The are looking at other ways to connect with their customers and consumers. Instagrammers can have a massive influence. If that person directly reaches your target market, they can sell it across nicely."
Five local influencers were asked to comment but did not get back to the Bulletin by print deadline.
INFLUENCER FEE ESTIMATED EARNINGS PER POST
Tammy Hembrow: $20,897 - 9.4m followers
Emily Skye Fit (Emily Skye): $5624 - 2.4m followers
Gabby Epstein: $5179 - 2.2m followers
Hannah Polites: $3013 - 1.3m followers
Emilee Hembrow: $2459 - 1m followers
Candyshop Mansion (Trevors Beynon): $2070 - 883,000 followers
Ashy Bines: $2015 - 858,000 followers
Skye Wheatley: $1441 - 590,000 followers
Makeup by Jaz (Jasmine Hand): $942 - 370,00 followers
Starlette Thynne: $523 - 180,000 followers
Kurt Coleman: $411 - 129,000 followers