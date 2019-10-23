Stain on society: Hunt for mystery poo smearer

THEY'RE the skid marks of an unidentified deviant dubbed the "Cutbush Crapper", who has been smearing faeces along Brisbane's streets for over two years - and locals have had enough.

Everton Park resident Ann stands behind a calling card left by the unidentified Cutbush Crapper in September. Picture: Darren Cartwright

The Cutbush Crapper has left their calling card on lampposts, utility pit lids, the footpath and even the driveway of a block of units, in and around Cutbush St, Everton Park, according to local resident Ann (last name withheld).

She said their modus operandi of the Cutbush Crapper was to strike after dark and after a storm, much to the disgust and dismay of local residents.

"It's been happening for more than two years and we've all just had enough," she said.

"They usually leave their mark after it has rained, almost as if they are replacing what has been washed away.

"It's usually lampposts and light boxes."

The calling card of the Cutbush Crapper on an utility pit lid in Cutbush St, Everton Park. Picture: Supplied

Ann believed the culprit had far more serious issues than the 'poo jogger', who allegedly defecated on a unit block pathway in Greenslopes during a morning run.

"They may have had stomach issues, but this appears to be a deviant," she said.

She said she had reported the incident to PoliceLink and the council and that their filthy antics had not just been restricted to Cutbush St.

The remnant of the calling card left by the ‘Cutbush Crapper’, who last struck in September, on a lamp post. Pic: Darren Cartwright

She said faeces had been smeared near a shopping centre not far from the Everton Park office of local MP Tim Mander.

Mr Mander said it was "bizarre" but that he was unaware of the Cutbush Crapper.

"I have no knowledge of this, nor have I received any complaint," Mr Mander said.

A police spokeswoman said there was a record of wilful damages offences in Cutbush St, but no report of faeces.

Ann said they had expected the Cutbush Crapper to strike again after the most recent storm, but thankfully they never returned.

"Without having a name or photos of who it is, it's hard to know what to do," she said.

"We have tried to ask around to see if anyone had CCTV footage, but not one does.

"You wonder what type of deviant would do this."

A Brisbane City Council spokesman said council had received at least one complaint, which was lodged in April.