Stakeholders push for new fish reforms to be brought it

Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Minister Mark Furner at the launch of the state government's Agricultural Ministerial Advisory Council at pbAgrifood, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

THE Fraser Coast Fishing Alliance has joined forces with other stakeholders from the recreational fishing and conservation sectors to urge the State Government to pass fisheries reforms.

A statement from the stakeholders, which includes Queensland Recreational Fishing Network, Australian Marine Conservation Society, Carefish and Sunfish Queensland urged the State Government to deliver the "long overdue fisheries reforms".

"Both the Great Barrier Reef and regional jobs in the commercial and recreational sectors depend on viable and sustainable fisheries," the statement read.

"A complex suite of inefficient arrangements inhibits the profitability of commercial operators, diminishes recreational fishing experiences and ultimately impacts the sustainability of fish stocks and other marine wildlife."

The statement said the commercial industry needed reform to "secure their ongoing viability".

"Recreational fishers are extremely frustrated," the statement read.

"The Palaszczuk Government remains committed to the fisheries reform process that we have been progressing and consulting widely on over the last five years," Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said.

"We have heard and understand stakeholders' calls for certainty through completion of the reform process, which was initiated in 2014 under the previous government.

"We are determined to support a sustainable fishery for all Queenslanders, a successful commercial fishing industry and a vibrant and growing recreational fishing sector.

"Given the current COVID-19 pandemic, we are heavily focused on protecting the lives of Queenslanders and we have also moved quickly to support industries and employment. Indeed, the seafood industry was among the first to receive assistance."