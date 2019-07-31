Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kevin John Mayne pleaded guilty to serious assault, stalking and possessing dangerous drugs in Hervey Bay District Court on Monday.
Kevin John Mayne pleaded guilty to serious assault, stalking and possessing dangerous drugs in Hervey Bay District Court on Monday. Contributed
News

Stalker drank 4L of wine, threatened to cut woman's head off

Jessica Lamb
by
31st Jul 2019 12:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BURRUM Heads man who terrorised a woman claimed he had not eaten for nine days before drinking four litres of wine and going to her house with a knife.

Kevin John Mayne pleaded guilty to serious assault, stalking and possessing dangerous drugs in Hervey Bay District Court on Monday.

Crown prosecutor Gavin Webber told the court the 68-year-old man became upset and threatening when a woman he confessed his love to said she didn't feel the same way.

On December 28 last year, Mayne stood outside the Burrum Heads house where the woman was staying every 15 minutes for two hours screaming abuse as well as threatening to "cut her head off".

On two occasions he had a knife and the court heard the victim was so scared she barricaded herself in the bathroom.

The next morning, Mayne returned with a hammer threatening to kill the woman and her family.

Police later found Mayne wandering the streets with 21 grams of marijuana in his pocket.

In a separate incident on November 15, 2018 Mayne, who had been drinking, punched his 75-year-old neighbour in the face after an argument.

Defence lawyer Warren Hunter told the court Mayne had spent 27 years in prison for previous unrelated offending and after losing his wife to cancer in 2016 he had been "drunk every single day".

He explained his client had no recollection of the stalking, required two weeks of hospitalisation after being arrested to "dry out" and was sincerely remorseful.

Judge Ian Dearden told Mayne he was "lucky he hadn't drunk himself to death" and hoped his seven months in jail had sobered him up and made him healthier.

Mayne received a head sentence of 21 months imprisonment with 212 days declared served and an immediate parole release date. Convictions were recorded.

More Stories

Show More
burrum heads fccrime fcourt fraser coast hervey bay district court serious assault stalking
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Air show certain to wow

    premium_icon Air show certain to wow

    Whats On Following on from the hugely successful event last year this year's action packed day has been extended to include a limited air show.

    RFAC driving force behind Kia donation

    premium_icon RFAC driving force behind Kia donation

    News The donation offers independence to two disabled Fraser Coast boys.

    REVEALED:Bay cafe takes the crown for Coast's best coffee

    premium_icon REVEALED:Bay cafe takes the crown for Coast's best coffee

    News The Esplanade cafe took the title with 22 per cent of the votes.

    LAST CHANCE: $1 a week for 12 weeks

    LAST CHANCE: $1 a week for 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards