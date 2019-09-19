Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hervey Bay court. Photo: Tracey Joynson
Hervey Bay court. Photo: Tracey Joynson
News

Stalker walks away from Bay court

Jessica Lamb
by
19th Sep 2019 9:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANDREW Rowe appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to plead guilty to four charges including unlawful stalking and distributing intimate images yesterday.

Solicitor Daniel Ould, representing the Hervey Bay business owner, said the offending was out of character for his client.

"He certainly accepts he did some very regrettable things at the breakdown of (his) relationship,” he said.

The 47-year-old was convicted and sentenced to three months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months for the stalking, and 12 months probation for the other three charges.

fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court stalking
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Votes needed for redhot festival

    premium_icon Votes needed for redhot festival

    Community REDHEADS are rallying, encouraging the public to vote for Maryborough to host Australia's next big festival.

    Pauline Hanson is a danger to single mums and their children

    premium_icon Pauline Hanson is a danger to single mums and their children

    Opinion Pauline Hanson leading the family court inquiry is bad for mums.

    Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    premium_icon Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    Smarter Shopping Get a $249 tablet with your 12 month subscription to this website