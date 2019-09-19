Stalker walks away from Bay court

ANDREW Rowe appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to plead guilty to four charges including unlawful stalking and distributing intimate images yesterday.

Solicitor Daniel Ould, representing the Hervey Bay business owner, said the offending was out of character for his client.

"He certainly accepts he did some very regrettable things at the breakdown of (his) relationship,” he said.

The 47-year-old was convicted and sentenced to three months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months for the stalking, and 12 months probation for the other three charges.