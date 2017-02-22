Stallholders, artists wanted for Engineers Arms Marketplace

ENGINEERS ARMS MARKETPLACE: Jenny Elliott has sites available for local artists, craftsmen, products and produce.

IN THE front room of the iconic heritage listed Engineers Arms, Jenny Elliott, a passionate advocate for Maryborough, has created a retail space for local artisans, crafters, designers and producers as the Engineers Arms Marketplace.

There is even a book corner featuring books by local authors and publications documenting Maryborough's rich history.

"The concept evolved through feedback from the local community to address the gap in the range of local souvenirs and giftware available for purchase in Maryborough,” Jenny said.

"We are all about locals supporting local and loving where we live.”

Opening in December last year, Jenny now has more than 30 consignees within her space offering a diverse selection of distinctive and inspired products that are of a high quality, sourced, designed and produced locally.

Other local handcraft micro-businesses that have found permanent homes at the Engineers Arms Marketplace include Candescents, Jackalina Designs and Mac Leathercraft.

The Marketplace is open Wednesday to Sunday from 10am to 3pm. Now that she has settled in, Jenny is offering a Crafting Masterclass evening in the relaxed social setting of the courtyard, where you can learn the basic techniques of candle making and create a handmade card.

Each month a different consignee will offer a hands-on session of their specific craft.

The first evening will be February 22 starting at 6pm.

Coinciding with the very popular Sunday in the Park, they also have a Sunday Market Day at the Engineers Arms Marketplace.

The next Market Day is February 26 from 8am-noon.

They offer brekkie or brunch for visitors to call in and browse the markets before heading down to the park. Undercover sites are available for interested stallholders.

"We envisage that these Sundays at the Engineers Arms Marketplace will become a local farmers market with a range of produce and flavours from the region.”

For information call Jenny on the number above.