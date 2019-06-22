Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A determined tackle from the Devils stops Antonio Kaufusi.
A determined tackle from the Devils stops Antonio Kaufusi. Brian Cassidy
Sport

Stalwart may not be done yet in BRL

Shane Jones
by
22nd Jun 2019 11:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LEAGUE: Former NRL star Antonio Kaufusi refuses to rule out returning to the playing field this season.

The Waves coach hasn't run out on to the field in the Bundaberg Rugby League since playing in last year's A-grade grand final, which The Waves won over the Wallaroos.

It was his first senior title in any competition.

There was speculation he would retire after the game but that was never confirmed.

Kaufusi so far hasn't played a game this season, focusing instead on coaching the team.

But that doesn't mean he is done.

"I haven't made up my mind yet,” he said.

"But I'm not doing myself any justice playing without really training.”

Kaufusi admits his coaching commitments to both The Waves and Shalom College added to his teaching at the school didn't allow him to fully commit to playing as well.

But he would play and be involved if the side needed it.

"I'd love to get on the paddock,” he said.

"But only if we are in dire straights.

"I'm really happy to leave it to the team to get it done.”

The Waves face Past Brothers today at Salter Oval at 6pm in the next round of the competition.

The side can remain in second with a win but could fall back to third if it loses.

The Waves would lose that spot to Easts if the Magpies defeated Maryborough Brothers in the other match at Salter Oval.

The sides face each other at 4.20pm.

In the other match, Hervey Bay takes on Western Suburbs at Stafford Park at 6pm.

antonio kaufusi bundaberg rugby league a-grade the waves tigers
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Tributes flow for Maryborough's long-time hospital matron

    premium_icon Tributes flow for Maryborough's long-time hospital matron

    News Peggy Lewis was the essence of a hospital matron: tough, meticulous and respected

    $10M SCHOOL SPEND: Why Great Hall is being demolished

    premium_icon $10M SCHOOL SPEND: Why Great Hall is being demolished

    News The State Education Minister revealed the spending boom on Friday

    Shark kill program hits choppy waters

    premium_icon Shark kill program hits choppy waters

    News Legal battle between the State Government and environmentalists