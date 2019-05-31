Stampede in colour this Sunday

Kirilee Matheson at last year's Forget Me Not Colour Stampede at Susan River Homestead.

Kirilee Matheson at last year's Forget Me Not Colour Stampede at Susan River Homestead. Valerie Horton

THIS Sunday the third annual Colour Stampede at Susan River will not only fundraise globally for Forget Me Not but also locally for Give Me Five For Kids.

The Colour Stampede is an all ages, all fitness levels 2.5km fun run with the added bonus of lots of colour, live music and a barbecue lunch.

Held at Susan River Homestead, $35 general admission is available online until the end of today.

General admission tickets may be available on the gate for $45 and donations of $2 and over are tax deductible.

The event aims to raise $20,000 to get more children home to their families, whether they be in orphanages overseas or in local hospitals.

For more information visit stampede.org.au.