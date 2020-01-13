STAND AND DELIVER Bushrangers fire in round one of the Fraser Coast cricket competition

Cricket - Bushrangers Blue (batting) v Cavaliers (fielding) - Troy Ignatenko smashes the ball away on leg side.Photo: Alistair Brightman

CRICKET: Big first innings scores were the order of the day in the first round of the new Fraser Coast Cricket competition.

The new format had Maryborough and Hervey Bay hosting two matches with both venues hosting their local teams in round one.

In Hervey Bay it was a dominant display by both Bushrangers teams with Bushrangers Blue setting a large total of 8/220 for Cavaliers to chase.

On Keith Dunne Oval, Bushrangers Blue easily accounted for Cavaliers, dismissing them in the 26th over for a total of 117.

Troy Igantenko top scored for the Bushrangers with 54 and was well supported by his opening partner, Nicholas Kelsey with 44.

In the other match played at Allan Embry Oval, Bushrangers Gold chased down the Cavnish total of 159 in the 38th over.

Michael Adams was the best of the Bushrangers bowlers with figures of 3/29 off his eight overs.

Tinana proved too strong for Brothers Shamrocks in Maryborough.

Tinana chasing down Brothers Shamrocks score of 3/223 in the 35th over with a total of 5/225.

Brendan Austin scored an impressive 90 runs off 84 balls for Brothers Shamrocks but it was not enough to stop Tinana.

On Newtown Oval, number one, Past Grammars easily accounted for Australs.

Australs were bowled out for 91 with Past Grammars bowler Mitchell Wadsworth destroying the opposition with the figures of 8/8.

Past Grammars lost one wicket in the chase with Brad Mitchell scoring a 50 not out.