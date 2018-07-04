Star actor, strongman to headline FraserPop

Tara Reid and Nathan Jones at the premier of the film Charlie's Farm.

HAFPOR Júlíus Björnsson, a professional strongman well-known for his role as Gregor Clegane on HBO's Game of Thrones, stands at 6ft 9in (2.06m).

But FraserPop's latest confirmed guest dwarfs the Icelandic giant at an astonishing 6ft 10in (2.08m).

Maryborough State High School principal Simon Done confirmed actor, strongman and retired professional wrestler Nathan Jones would make a guest appearance at the regional pop culture festival in about three week's time.

Mr Jones, a former WWE contender in the early 2000s, has also starred in major films including Mad Max: Fury Road, Conan the Barbarian, Troy and Dark Ascension.

He was crowned 1st place in the World Strongman Challenge in 1996 and the World Strength Championship in 1995.

Mr Done joked he would have trouble "getting through the doorways” at the school event.

"I know he's looking forward to coming, and he'll be bringing his family along, who are very much into pop culture,” Mr Done said.

Momentum on the regional pop-festival has been building since last year's debut, with the school's diploma students working hard on putting the finishing touches to the festival's attractions.

Mr Done said attracting the likes of a movie star like Mr Jones was a sign the festival was "in the ballpark.”

"It's a great achievement for us,” he said.

"Just under three weeks before it kicks off, and it's all coming together, the festival is on schedule and on-track.”