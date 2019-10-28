Star ambushed in bizarre groin attack

Ron-Robert Zieler is sent off for accidentally punching an opponent

This is the extraordinary moment Hannover goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler is sent off for accidentally punching an opponent in the nuts.

The bizarre incident occurred during Hannover's thrilling 3-3 draw against Karlsruher in the second Bundesliga division.

Playing away from home, Hannover took an early lead in the 6th minute before being pegged back by a penalty moments later, The Sun reports.

Hannover regained the lead shortly before half-time with their own spot-kick.

Karlsruher then rallied to equalise a second time in the 76th minute.

But Hannover netted in the third minute of injury time to clinch what they believed was the win.

However, Karlsruher's Daniel Gordon dramatically equalised with his second goal of the game in the 95th minute.

He wheeled towards the ball with the hope of bringing back to the half-way line for another kick-off and the chance to possibly grab a winner.

However, as Gordon ran, Zieler showed his frustration by attempting to punch the ball out of play.

But as the ex-Man Utd and Leicester goalie swung his fist, Gordon came running out in front of him.

Há aqui (obviamente) muito teatro de Gordon.

Zieler for expulso, e o Hannover 96 já tinha esgotado as substituições.

O treinador do Karlsruher ainda trocou um defesa por um avançado, mas o jogo terminou aos 5 minutos depois, mantendo-se o 3 - 3 final.pic.twitter.com/BO19ey1H9k — Prof. Bananas (@gandama2uco) October 26, 2019

And unfortunately for the Karlsruher man, Zieler's powerful punch made contact with his lower parts instead of the football.

However, Gordon had the last laugh as Zieler was then shown a second yellow card by the referee, who then ended the match.

It's not the first time a player's private parts have been under the spotlight this week, with Jorginho tickling Batshuayi's balls after his winner for Chelsea against Ajax.

Reflecting on the strange final few seconds, Zieler said: "It was my first sending off in the league.

"I wanted to hit the ball over the bar when Gordon came out of the blind spot.

"I met him then of course. That's why the ref has to give me a yellow card."

Zieler, 30, joined Man Utd as a kid in 2005 before being handed a senior contract three years later.

However, the Germany international failed to make a single appearance before being offloaded to Hannover in 2010.

An impressive six-year stint in the Bundesliga saw him earn a return to the Premier League with Leicester City in 2016.

However, Zieler made just 11 appearances in all competitions after failing to displace Kasper Schmeichel.

And he was sent packing back to Germany with Stuttgart a year later, where he spent two seasons before dropping down a league with former club Hannover.

