Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Brisbane Broncos: Jamayne Isaako injures ankle at pre-season training
Brisbane Broncos: Jamayne Isaako injures ankle at pre-season training
Rugby League

Star Bronco cops pre-season injury blow

by Chris Honnery
13th Jan 2021 12:31 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Brisbane have suffered another pre-season injury scare on Wednesday with Jamayne Isaako leaving training with an ankle issue.

The 24-year-old hobbled out of a tackling drill clutching at his left ankle and was forced to leave training to put it on ice.

Kayo is your ticket to the best sport streaming Live & On-Demand. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

 

 

The club confirmed he has rolled his ankle, re-aggravating a previous injury.

Isaako has been hampered by a troublesome ankle all pre-season after bruising it during a training session before the Christmas break.

The Kiwi international is expected to be back to full strength in "a week or two".

 


The latest injury setback comes after Corey Oates suffered a break in his left hand last week, ruling him out for up to a month.

Kotoni Staggs is still in the Broncos casualty ward, recovering from a knee injury while Alex Glenn is also managing a hamstring strain.

More to come …

 

Originally published as Star Bronco cops pre-season injury blow

More Stories

Show More
brisbane broncos jamayne isaako nrl rugby league sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local seafood to shine with skilled chef’s new dining option

        Premium Content Local seafood to shine with skilled chef’s new dining option

        Food & Entertainment The restaurant is tipped for a March opening.

        Rainfall making all the difference for Coast’s farmers

        Premium Content Rainfall making all the difference for Coast’s farmers

        News The welcome rain came on the back of two years of continuous dry spells, which saw...

        FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

        Right for the part? Auditions to be held for Bay play

        Premium Content Right for the part? Auditions to be held for Bay play

        News Inspector Drake and the Black Widow will be performed at the Hervey Bay theatre...