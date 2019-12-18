Star Broncos pair involved in heated scuffle

Two of Brisbane’s most high-profile players have been involved in a heated physical altercation after a bonding session.

STAR Brisbane Broncos players Jack Bird and Matt Lodge were involved in a heated scuffle following a Gold Coast bonding session at the weekend.

The Courier-Mail can reveal Lodge and Bird were involved in a physical altercation after the Broncos held a training and bonding session at Burleigh on Saturday.

The Courier-Mail has confirmed with multiple sources that Lodge and Bird had to be separated.

While Broncos officials declined to comment, the two players are understood to have settled their differences and attended a dinner hosted by a club official on Sunday night.

Matt Lodge and Jack Bird were allegedly involved in a heated scuffle. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled

Some Broncos players were drinking at the Burleigh Pavilion on Saturday afternoon following their beach training session.

It's understood Lodge was not drinking and has claimed to have not drunk alcohol in more than four years.

Broncos players posted photos and videos of themselves on social media walking through the streets of Burleigh shirtless.

The playing group returned by bus to the Broncos headquarters on Saturday night for a team dinner.

Senior Broncos officials, who did not witness the incident, are understood to have this week addressed staff over their management of the playing group.

Coach Anthony Seibold, who was also not present when the event unfolded, has put the playing group through taxing training sessions this week in searing heat.

The Broncos have already endured an off-season scandal this year after rising star David Fifita was locked up in a Bali jail for three days last month.

Fifita, 19, was arrested in Bali following an alleged incident with a nightclub bouncer, but was freed after brokering a "peace agreement" with his victim. The ordeal cost Fifita at least $30,000 in legal fees.

Lodge has maintained he has been alcohol-free since his New York incident in 2015 and the front rower has been mooted as a potential captain for the Broncos in 2020.

The Broncos have been impressed by his behaviour and leadership over the past two years.

Bird, 24, has only managed to play 17 games in two injury-riddled seasons for the Broncos after joining the club in 2018 from Cronulla.