Star charged with YouTuber’s murder

Daniel Silva, a former contestant on US reality TV show Ink Master, has been charged with murder in the crash that killed Australian YouTube star Corey La Barrie.

The Los Angeles County's District Attorney's Office confirmed the charge in a news release on Tuesday.

"A 26-year-old man has been charged with killing the passenger in his McLaren sports car after crashing into a tree in Valley Village earlier this month," the release said, later naming Silva, a resident of North Hollywood.

He faces one count of murder.

Daniel Silva has been charged with murder.

Silva was allegedly driving on the night of May 10 with La Barrie in the car, prosecutors said, according to the release. The crash killed La Barrie on his 25th birthday.

"If convicted as charged, the defendant faces a possible maximum sentence of 15 years to life in state prison," the release said, noting that a court date was yet to be scheduled.

La Barrie was born in Adelaide before moving to California with his family when he was young.

He went on to become a YouTube star with his videos clocking up more than 46 million views since 2014.

News of La Barrie's passing made headlines after his brother Jarrad shared a message on Instagram, confirming Corey La Barrie's death.

"This isn't something I thought I would ever have to sit here and type out for a very long time or what I wanna do right now but everyone deserves to know, my brother Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving," Jarred captioned the post.

"This is the hardest thing I've ever had to do I dont how I'm suppose (sic) to do this without you I miss you so much already this isn't fair," Jarred continued. "Thank you for always being the best big brother I could ask for I love you so fu**ing much life's never gonna be the same without you R.I.P."

He concluded: "P.S say hi to grandad and grandma for me I love you."

Corey La Barrie.

Later that same day, La Barrie's mother shared a similar post.

"My heart breaks right now, on my sons 25 birthday today he got into a car with a drunk driver. The accident killed him instantly," she captioned the post, which featured a picture of her late son.

She continued: "No words can describe the sadness I feel in loosening a child. It just feels so unreal and I'm overwhelmed with grief. I love you so much Corey and will miss you so so much. It's just so unfair."

According to the release, the case remains under investigation by authorities.

A rep for Silva did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Tributes to Corey La Barrie. Picture: Instagram

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission