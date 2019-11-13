Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Entertainment

Star claims she slapped ‘rude’ Madonna

by Nate Day
13th Nov 2019 8:55 AM

 

BRIGITTE Nielsen didn't hold back when Madonna upset her years ago.

The Rocky IV star visited The Talk and dished on an encounter with the Queen of Pop that left her less than thrilled.

"In 1987, I was in a club downtown with her and she kept stepping on my feet," Nielsen, 56, said. "She was very rude and I ended up giving her a slap across the face," the actress alleged.

 

Brigitte Nielsen at the 1992 Cannes Film Festival.
Brigitte Nielsen at the 1992 Cannes Film Festival.

 

Nielsen remembered then being escorted out of the club.

The revenge didn't stop there, however, according to Nielsen.

"The best part is yet to come," Nielsen said before claiming: "a couple months later in the south of France, I got back at her for being rude, having a one-night stand with Sean Penn."

Penn, 59, and Madonna, 61, were married for over four years in the '80s, according to People magazine.

The audience erupted into cheers as Nielsen held two thumbs up and wore a smile.

 

Madonna with Sean Penn in 1988.
Madonna with Sean Penn in 1988.

 

Brigitte Nielsen once dated Sylvester Stallone.
Brigitte Nielsen once dated Sylvester Stallone.

 

Last week Madonna kept concertgoers waiting for two hours beyond her show's scheduled start time, saying "a queen is never late".

Nielsen slammed the comments, saying Madonna's disrespect for her fans was "ridiculous and uncalled for".

"She's not the queen," Nielsen said.

Reps for Madonna and Penn did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

 

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

Show More
brigitte nielsen celebrity madonna slap

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Common sense is key: Region’s disaster crisis team ready

        premium_icon Common sense is key: Region’s disaster crisis team ready

        News Meetings are in progress, the situation is being watched vigilantly and the Fraser Coast Local Disaster Management Group is ready to step into action

        WEATHER WARNING: Prepare for severe fire danger on Coast

        WEATHER WARNING: Prepare for severe fire danger on Coast

        News FREE STORY: Locals have been urged to stay alert and be prepared

        Jury urged to clear alleged murderers

        premium_icon Jury urged to clear alleged murderers

        Crime Mundubbera father found with almost 60 cut and stab wounds

        Family left broken after girl, 6, raped by babysitter

        premium_icon Family left broken after girl, 6, raped by babysitter

        News Court hears rapist babysitter showed ‘no remorse’