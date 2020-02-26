Star ‘drugged, raped and held captive’

Singer Duffy has today offered a shocking explanation for her 10-year absence from the music industry, revealing publicly for the first time that she was drugged, raped and held captive "over some days".

The Welsh singer, who shot to worldwide fame with her breakthrough hit "Mercy" in 2008 and sold over 9 million copies of parent album Rockferry, disappeared just as quickly after the release of her 2010 follow-up album Endlessly.

During the decade since, Duffy has released virtually no music and all but disappeared from the public eye. Her disappearance was so puzzling, multiple news outlets have published stories in recent years asking the same question: Whatever happened to Duffy?

Singer Duffy has spoken out to explain her absence.

Today, in a moving Instagram post, Duffy, 35, explained what she's been dealing with behind the scenes.

"You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it," she began.

"Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am OK and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days," she revealed.

"Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There's no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke."

Duffy said that in the coming weeks she'll post a "spoken interview" further explaining her ordeal.

"Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family," she said. "Please support me to make this a positive experience."

Fans have today praised Duffy for her bravery.

My goodness. I too always wondered where Duffy went. This is so sad. But I am glad she is doing well! https://t.co/DljH98c1jf — roxane gay (@rgay) February 25, 2020

#duffy, we’re sending you all the love and support more than ever. Thank you for sharing your story with us, you’re so strong and we know it cannot have been easy. We will be with you every step of the way during this period. Love, your friends 💙 pic.twitter.com/hDQUWZCRPe — Duffy (@DuffyFans) February 25, 2020

Duffy 💔 tw: rape



I'd always wondered why she'd disappeared and my heart is truly broken that this is the reason.



In awe of her strength and courage right now. pic.twitter.com/qhGTj2iWBF — Stephanie Alys 🌈 (@StephanieAlys) February 25, 2020

This is so shocking and gut-wrenching to read, but I am very glad that the sun now shines for Duffy again 💕 https://t.co/6nAAMhEKzA — ⭐ amy o'connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) February 25, 2020

I have been saying for years ‘where did duffy go?’ So sad to hear of the abuse she endured. Big love to her #Duffy — Mark Donahue (@markjdonahue) February 25, 2020

In total awe of Duffy right now. It doesn’t matter how long it takes, to find the strength to find your voice again and do what you love takes so much incredible courage.



Really hope her request for privacy is followed and this can be the positive experience she wants it to be. — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) February 25, 2020

.