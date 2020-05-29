Star reveals her staggering 45kg weight loss

Jessica Simpson just proved she hasn't been one bit lazy during quarantine.

The 39-year-old singer took to Instagram with a jaw-dropping mirror selfie donning tiny workout shorts and a matching sports bra after an early morning workout session.

The mother-of-three was drenched in sweat as she flexed her leg muscles for the pic, showing off her incredibly toned calves.

"Woke up before all 3 kiddos to get my steps in and spend time with me, myself, and I. Move move move for your own mental health," the clothing designer captioned the steamy pic.

The post-workout selfie also gave Simpson's 5.3 million followers a peek at her rock-solid abs.

Simpson, who released her first memoir titled Open Book earlier this year, was praised for her muscular figure in the comments section by fellow celebs. Jessie James Decker responded with four raising hand emojis while comedian Chelsea Handler wrote, "You got lots of muscles, sister."

"Oh I'm sorry Hi LEGS!!" another fan commented.

Jessica Simpson has lost an amazing 45kg. Picture: Supplied.

Dozens flooded into her comments section with comments like "#leggoals" while others were curious to find out where she got her matching workout gear.

Simpson responded to let her fans know the metallic black and grey getup is one of her very own designs from the Jessica Simpson collection.

In 2019, Simpson revealed her dramatic 45 kilogram weight loss after the star gave birth to daughter Birdie Mae.

Her trainer, Harley Pasternak, revealed last year that Simpson's fit body is the result of the 39-year-old mother of three's dedication to a more holistic post-baby lifestyle.

"The difference between this and the other times was that she worked out, yes, but her transformation was more about what she did on her own time," he told People.

"She was so motivated and positive. She was saying that her body has not belonged to her for the past decade. Not in a bad way, in a positive way - her body has been designated to create life and now it's hers again and she's going to make it fantastic in a really enjoyable way."

Pasternak gave the singer and fashion designer five daily tasks to maintain her discipline: getting in her steps, unplugging from technology for an hour, getting sleep, eating healthy and exercising.

However, he noted that despite her impressive shedding of pregnancy weight, Simpson's gym time was only 45 minutes for three days a week.

Now, months later, it appears Simpson has only continued her fitness regimen and fans are hoping she'll share some details of her leg workouts in the near future.

