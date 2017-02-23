STAR: Former M'boro journalist gets award for best actor

Former Maryborough journalist Matthew backer has won a prestigious Matilda Award for best actor.

A SUSPENSEFUL tale of a young publishing agent who tries to talk a famous author into writing one last book has won a former Maryborough journalist an award for best actor.

Matthew Backer, a former Chronicle journalist, starred in the Queensland Theatre Company's production of Switzerland.

The play, written by Joanna Murray-Smith, claimed several awards at the prestigious Matilda Awards, which celebrates the excellence of south-east Queensland's theatre industry.

Mr Backer claimed the best actor award for his portrayal of publishing agent Edward Ridgeway, who approaches reclusive author Patricia Highsmith, author of The Talented Mr Ripley, one of the darkest and most twisted novels of all time.

Angered by a lack of critical acclaim and recognition, Highsmith, who was portrayed by Andrea Moor, has retreated to the Swiss Alps to live out life as a recluse, until the day Ridgeway comes knocking on her door to try to convince her to write another macabre Ripley novel.

What follows is a chilling encounter as the two challenge one another and reveal more and more about themselves.

"It's a cat and mouse game between the two," Mr Backer said.

Ms Moor also picked up a Matilda award for her portrayal of the troubled author and Mr Backer described his co-star as an "incredible actress".

Mr Backer was not able to travel to Brisbane to receive the award on February 20, with director Paige Rattray accepting the award on his behalf.

He said he was "grinning from ear to ear" when he heard he had won the award.

Mr Backer said he would have loved to be there, but he is currently rehearsing for the opening night of his next role in the Sydney Theatre Company's production of Chimerica.

It is set to be performed for the first time on February 28.

"It's shaping up to be quite a big event," he said.

"It's nice to be doing what you love and getting paid for it."