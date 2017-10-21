Star from show Shark Tank coming to the Fraser Coast

SHARK INVASION: Entrepreneur Steve Baxter from the television program Shark Tank will visit Hervey Bay on November 2.

A STAR from Channel 10s show Shark Tank is coming to the Fraser Coast.

Queensland Chief Entrepreneur Steve Baxter will be sharing tips for our region's aspiring entrepreneurs.

Mr Baxter wants to get the message out that being an entrepreneur is a real career option, and can be done from wherever you live.

If you have an idea and need some help, or need inspiration to follow your dream, then this is an event for you. The special lunch will be at Oceans Resort and Spa Function Centre on November 2, 12.30pm-2pm.

Cost is $30 per person.

Secure your spot online at frasercoasttickets. com.au/event/5946.