STAR: Hervey Bay singer top of Triple J's Unearthed charts

HER new song has rocketed to the top of the Triple J's Unearthed chart.



And even the woman who wrote and performed it, Hervey Bay's Leonie Kingdom, can't quite believe its success.



Night Terrors was uploaded to the Unearthed site about a week ago and has gone from strength to strength.



"I didn't expect it to go the way it did," Ms Kingdom said.



"I've had a lot of support, it's been crazy."



As well said support from locals, Ms Kingdom said people as far away as Sydney and Melbourne had left reviews for her song.



She started recording music last year and this is the first song she has uploaded to the site.

Ms Kingdom said she would upload more songs down the track but was just waiting to see what would happen with Night Terrors before making her next move.



"I've had great offers from companies and other artists," she said.



"I will be uploading more songs, it just depends on the time-frame."



Ms Kingdom, who is completing her nursing degree at the University of the Sunshine Coast, said the song was about the night terrors she had suffered since she was young.



"It's expressing how it feels to be stuck in a dream that you can't wake up from," she said.



Fans will see Ms Kingdom perform throughout Hervey Bay's Ocean Festival, including at the Blessing of the Fleet and the Paddle Out for Whales.

