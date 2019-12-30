Menu
Florence Pugh. Picture: Getty Images
Celebrity

Star hits back over 21-year age gap

by Mariah Haas
30th Dec 2019 12:30 PM

Florence Pugh isn't here for the naysayers when it comes to her relationship with boyfriend Zach Braff.

The 23-year-old actress recently took to Instagram to share a photo of herself outside of Greenblatt's Deli & Fine Wines in Los Angeles.

"First pit-stop, Matzo Ball soup. #curingjetlag101," Pugh captioned the snapshot.

 

View this post on Instagram

First pit-stop, Matzo Ball soup. #curingjetlag101

A post shared by Florence Pugh (@florencepugh) on

Braff, 44, commented on the picture with a princess emoji, to which a social media user then replied: "you're 44 years old."

The Little Women actress swiftly hit back, writing: "and yet he got it."

RELATED: Truth behind Hollywood's most controversial age-gap marriage

RELATED: Inside Madonna's string of age-gap romances

The former Scrubs star and Pugh were first seen together back in April, People magazine reported.

 

Florence Pugh, 23. Picture: Getty
Florence Pugh, 23. Picture: Getty

 

Zach Braff, 44.
Zach Braff, 44.

Per the outlet, the couple recently worked together on Braff's short film In the Time It Takes to Get There. The project starred Pugh and Alicia Silverstone.

Braff's last public romance was with model Taylor Bagley, People reported.

They split in 2014 after five years of dating.

 

 

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

