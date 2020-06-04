Star horrified by original GoT storyline

Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke on set of Game of Thrones. Picture: @emilia_clarke

Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke on set of Game of Thrones. Picture: @emilia_clarke

Game of Thrones' Kit Harrington was not impressed to learn about an original idea for his character's love interest on the series.

The 33-year-old played Jon Snow on the fantasy show and ended up romantically linked with Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), who also happened to be his aunt, but this wasn't initially what author George RR Martin had in mind.

Martin first pitched the idea of Jon getting together with one of his sisters, Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner).

During a video call, a fan informed Harington of the original idea for his character's relationship, to which he replied: "They wanted Jon with Sansa? What? No! What? That's weird!"

In the realm of Game of Thrones, it is more common for marriage to take place between siblings, as it contains the family's bloodline.

Jon's partnership with Sansa would certainly have been a strange situation, but it would have made sense.

However, Jon and Sansa were not actual siblings and were in fact cousins, meaning the pair would have been able to tie the knot and have children together.

If this materialised, it would have officially brought the Stark and Targaryen houses together, once again leaving Sansa in power when everything came to an end.

Last week, Harington admitted he has yet to watch the Game of Thrones finale a year after the hit series ended.

Jon and Sansa … lovers? Picture: Helen Sloan/HBO

The HBO series, which is available to stream on new Australian streaming service Binge, came to an end in May last year, finishing with Jon killing his lover Daenerys before being exiled to the North and the Night's Watch.

While the final season came under fire from some fans of the show and George R.R. Martin's books, Kit has revealed he hasn't seen it.

During a Q&A session with @purple_dwagon on Twitter, Kit said, "I haven't seen it," while discussing his alter ego's return to the North.

But being with your aunt isn’t weird at all. Picture: Helen Sloan/HBO

He added: "When people say to me, 'I wish you'd been on the throne or I wish you'd been with Dany on the throne,' I disagree because Jon's place was always in the North.

"He's never have been happy in the South. He's like Ned Stark. Ned goes to the South he's in danger … (Jon) belongs North of the Wall."

