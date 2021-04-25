Star kicks ‘goal of the year’ for wrong team

Liam Stocker will take a while to live this one down.

The Carlton star took a mark near the boundary line inside defensive 50 during the second quarter of his side's loss to Brisbane on Saturday night and even he had to laugh at what happened next.

Looking to pass to a teammate, Stocker went to kick across the face of goal but the Sherrin screwed off his boot and went backwards, straight through the big sticks.

It would have been a heck of a kick if he was aiming for goal at the right end, but that he nailed it by accident made it even more impressive.

"He's kicked a goal! He's kicked the goal of the year - at the wrong end though," Eddie McGuire said in commentary for Fox Footy.

Stocker had a chuckle as he was ribbed by his Lions opponent, while a Brisbane supporter in the crowd seemed happy to let him know about the laughable blunder.

It brought back memories of Port Adelaide's David Rodan thinking he'd snapped a goal for the Power against the Western Bulldogs in 2008, only to quickly realise his team was actually going the other way, and he'd only succeeded in delivering a rushed behind.

Lions tame plucky Blues

Brisbane saw off a plucky Carlton outfit to come away with an 18-point win at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

In a physical affair, the Lions were able to wrestle control after a slow start, booting 7.6 to 2.2 in the second-term and keeping the Blues at arm's length for the remainder of the game.

Hugh McCluggage (33 disposals) was superb in the middle as Charlie Cameron and Eric Hipwood made the most of his delivery, booting three each.

The Lions will lick their wounds as they lost Darcy Gardiner (concussion) while Lachie Neale (head, ankle), Dan McStay (head) and Mitch Robinson (eye) battled on with respective niggles.

Carlton's brand of attacking football broke open the Lions defence but ultimately turnovers plagued them in key moments - an all-too familiar hallmark of their 2021 season to date.

Harry McKay won the battle against Harris Andrews, kicking 6.2, while Sam Walsh (33 disposals, nine marks) and Ed Curnow (29 disposals) were among the Blues best in the middle.

