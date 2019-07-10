Star Lions set to break Gabba duck

IMAGINE playing Aussie rules for the Brisbane Lions and never getting a game on the Gabba.

That's the reality AFLW Lions have lived since their inaugural season.

Not even a home grand final in 2017 could earn them a place on the hallowed turf with Brisbane unceremoniously shifted to Metricon Stadium for the decider.

But Saturday's upcoming clash with Gold Coast will right that wrong with Brisbane's women set to tackle the Suns at the Lions' traditional home for the first time in club history.

Jess Wuetschner, a veteran of two grand finals and all three AFLW seasons, says it's a milestone moment for her side.

"I remember back in year one (AFLW 2017) when we didn't get the Gabba for the final and I'd given up hope that we'd ever play there, so to finally get that opportunity is really exciting," Wuetschner said.

"It's an amazing ground and training there for the first time a few weeks ago was totally surreal, it's like gliding across nothing and you've got the stands all around you. All the girls are super excited."

Wuetschner has been a mainstay in the Lions team. Picture: AAP Image/David Moir

The Saturday afternoon clash will round out the three-game QW Winter Series between Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

The Lions wrapped up the series with two early wins and Wuetschner is thrilled with both their recent form and the quality of youngsters rising up through the squad

"It's been a really good series and very exciting to see new girls coming through against our biggest rivals (Gold Coast)," Wuetschner said.

"Interesting to see some former Lions in those new (Suns) colours but once you're playing, you just worry about your team and your players.

"Dakota Davidson has been really strong and Lily Postlethwaite is going really well too, really everyone's been contributing."

Tickets to the third and final QW Winter Series match on July 13 are free but must be registered online. Game starts at 2pm.