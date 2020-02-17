A Sea of Red Your Story Star of the Sea students Bushfire Victims by bearfishing Sarah Williams Full Profile 17th Feb 2020 12:39 PM 0 Star of the Sea students dug deep today and raised over $477 for the Hearts Aflame Bushfire Appeal. 0 Subscriber Exclusives premium_icon Pensioner loses job, home and health waiting for operations Politics CRIPPLED pensioner Mal Tolhurst has lost his job, his home and his health while waiting more than a year for an operation in a public hospital. 17th Feb 2020 12:37 PM premium_icon Labor MP’s ‘four-letter word’ jibe at Trad Politics Deputy Premier has been labelled a “four-letter word” by the longest-serving member of her very own party ahead of an caucus meeting this afternoon. 17th Feb 2020 12:16 PM premium_icon Miracle in face of flood as missing student found alive Weather A Chinese student who went missing last week as flooding smashed into the Gold Coast has been found alive, despite spending five nights in the elements. 17th Feb 2020 12:04 PM premium_icon Holden to quit Australia Motoring Holden will cease to exist in Australia by the end of this year. The company told dealers and head office staff the news this morning. 17th Feb 2020 12:03 PM premium_icon SICKENING VIDEO: Gang brutally head-stomps young woman Crime Chilling footage has emerged of a gang of Cairns youths bashing, head-stomping and robbing a young woman while she screams in pain and fear. 17th Feb 2020 12:01 PM premium_icon Bay centre’s mural to inspire hope and change News Kindness costs nothing but can make a world of difference to a person’s life 17th Feb 2020 12:00 PM