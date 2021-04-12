Star ‘rebuilding’ with scorned ex-fiancee

Knights star Mitchell Pearce and scorned fiancee Kristin Scott are reportedly beginning to piece a relationship back together.

The halfback's wedding day was called off just days out from the event on December 29 after alleged flirty text messages from Pearce to a young female club employee emerged.

The Newcastle star was scheduled to marry Scott in Byron Bay in front of 150 family and friends, including some of the biggest names in the NRL.

It has been widely reported that Pearce has not been seen on Scott's Instagram page since November 6, but the Instagram influencer still has photos of her and Pearce together on her page, which is followed by more than 11,000 people.

It has now emerged Scott attended Pearce's milestone 300th game when the Knights played the Tigers in Round 3 in Newcastle.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Scott has also been helping Pearce in his ongoing recovery from pectoral surgery.

Newcastle Knights halfback Mitchell Pearce and fiancee Kristin Scott. Picture: Instagram

Newcastle Knights halfback Mitchell Pearce and fiancee Kristin Scott. https://www.instagram.com/p/B5VCwf6n03p/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Pearce last month suffered a ruptured right pectoral and underwent surgery that is expected to see him miss up to three months of football.

The reports of Scott standing by Pearce come after there were also promising signs for their relationship in February with Scott attending a social meeting of the women behind the Knights players at the home of coach Adam O'Brien.

The sighting was reported to be a "good sign" for the relationship.

A report in February revealed Pearce has been working hard to make amends to Scott - and his teammates.

Mitchell Pearce and his partner Kristin Scott.

The troubled relationship has played out in the public eye with reports Pearce's intimate texts to a Knights employee were discovered by the woman's long-term boyfriend.

The Daily Telegraph reported in December the boyfriend is a close friend of some Knights players, including forward Lachlan Fitzgibbon.

Fitzgibbon was reportedly furious at Pearce's actions, but has since buried the hatchet with his teammate.

Pearce stepped down as captain of the club last month - reportedly making the decision himself.

Mitchell Pearce and his partner Kristin Scott.

In addressing his decision to step down, Pearce said he and Scott were "sorting things out".

"For me it's been a traumatic few weeks for my personal life and those I love," Pearce said.

"Unfortunately my actions have impacted the team and more importantly the people I have closest to me, Kristin and my family.

"I'm taking steps now to address these issues and for me to step down as captain this season.

"I love this club and I love my family and I'm committed to working as hard as I can to be the best man I can be both on and off the field."

The messy saga has played out at a crucial moment in Pearce's career with the former NSW State of Origin star signing a one-year contract extension at the Knights.

Originally published as Star 'rebuilding' with scorned ex-fiancee