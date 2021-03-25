Menu
Anna Faris reveals why decade-long marriage to Chris Pratt failed
Star reveals reason behind Pratt split

by Rob Bailey-Millado, NY Post
25th Mar 2021 8:59 AM

Anna Faris has finally opened up about her failed marriage to Chris Pratt.

The 44-year-old actress, who was married to Pratt, 41, from 2009 to 2018, made some straightforward revelations about why their relationship didn't work out in Monday's instalment of her podcast Anna Faris Is Unqualified.

"I've been married twice (she was wed to actor Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008). My two other marriages were with actors, and I don't think we did a great job of eliminating competitiveness," Faris told her guest, actress and Goop wellness guru Gwyneth Paltrow, 48.

"Or at least I didn't, being a proud person, and not wanting to reveal vulnerability," she added.

RELATED: Chris Pratt seen filming Thor in Sydney

 

Fans will recall that Faris was the high-profile House Bunny and Scary Movie star when she and lesser-known sitcom star Pratt got together back in his Parks and Recreation days.

That all changed when Pratt blasted to full-blown film stardom with 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy, 2015's Jurassic World and 2016's Passengers opposite superstar leading lady Jennifer Lawrence.

Faris previously opened up in 2017 about how "insecure" she became when Pratt and Lawrence were the subject of untrue affair rumours.

RELATED: Pratt dubbed 'worst Hollywood Chris' in Twitter poll

 

On her podcast Monday, Faris, who shares 8-year-old son Jack with Pratt, went on to admit to Paltrow that with "any hint of competitiveness and comparison, I didn't handle that very well, I don't think - and I hope I've grown from that."

The former Mom star and Pratt announced their split via a joint statement in 2017: "Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed."

RELATED: Pratt's Guardians character is bisexual

 

Despite previously claiming that she was reluctant to marry again, Faris sparked engagement headlines with beau Michael Barrett, 50, last January when she was spotted sporting a canary-yellow diamond ring.

She confirmed her engagement to cinematographer Barrett - whom she met on the set of their 2018 film Overboard - while guesting on The Late Late Show in February 2020, when she asked host James Corden if he would officiate the wedding.

Meanwhile, Pratt married writer Katherine Schwarzenegger, 31, in 2019. Their daughter, Lyla Maria, was born in August 2020.

 

Faris made the bombshell announcement a month later, in September 2020, that she was leaving her hit CBS sitcom Mom before its eighth season with little explanation. Without its leading lady opposite Allison Janney, the network announced the show's cancellation in February 2021.

This story originally appeared on NY Post and has been reproduced here with permission

 

Originally published as Star reveals reason behind Pratt split

