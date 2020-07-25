Star reveals Whitney Houston hit on her

British soul singer Mica Paris has opened up about the time the legend Whitney Houston hit on her when she was just 19.

Mica, 51, revealed the incredible encounter started after Whitney invited her and her crew to dinner.

They met at a gig they were both performing at, with Mica describing Whitney as "so sweet".

She described their chance meeting on Sunday morning show Martin & Roman's Sunday Best!. Hosted by father-son duo Martin and Roman Kemp, the men couldn't believe what Mica was telling them.

"This massive limousine comes along and we're all like looking out and it's … Whitney," Mica remembered fondly.

"She comes out with about seven or eight bodyguards, walks in and is so sweet, humble, just beautiful.

"(We) did our performances, and she said 'why don't you come for dinner with us'. So we went for dinner."

It was at dinner that things started to get interesting.

"I was around the dinner table, she started playing footsie with me under the table, like literally, and I'm from South London at that time, I was 19, I didn't really know about that kind of thing, the footsie thing," Mica explained.

She was not sure how to react to Whitney's flirting.

"Then my make-up guy said to me, (whispering) 'she fancies you'. I was like 'what? nah'."

Whitney was one of the world's best selling artists who died tragically at the age of 48 in 2012.

Singer Whitney Houston clinks champagne glasses with her ex-husband Bobby Brown.

Rumours about her sexuality circulated for decades, even though she was married to singer Bobby Brown.

After her death, her former lover Robyn Crawford released a tell-all book about their relationship.

In her explosive memoir, Robyn revealed: "We were friends. We were lovers. We were everything to each other."

Robyn's sensational claims of a sexual relationship between her and Whitney stunned fans.

The fitness trainer described how they fell in love as teenagers and shared a bed for two years - until Whitney's music career went stratospheric.

But they remained friends and Robyn said she still felt a "real and effortless" love for the icon.

Whitney Houston and her rumoured lesbian lover, Robyn Crawford.

Mica, a beloved TV presenter and musician, released her debut album So Good in 1998 which went Platinum.

She's also turned her hand to presenting on both the radio and TV.

Featuring on Gok Wan's Miss Naked Beauty, ITV's CelebAir, and she co-hosted BBC's What Not To Wear.

Mica's even given acting a go, starring as a pampered jazz singer in ITV's Agatha Christie's Miss Marple.

In 2006 Mica took part in Strictly Come Dancing, where she was partnered up with professional Ian Waite, but the pair were eliminated in the second week.

