Star shocked by risque joke on The Project

PETER Helliar elicited squeals of laughter from The Project studio- including guest Niall Horan, who couldn't quite believe his ears when the comedian dropped a risqué joke about his manhood.

During an interview with the former One Direction band member turned solo artist, Helliar couldn't resist a little self-flattery when the opportunity arose.

It seems in the absence of Tommy Little, someone's got to step up to the plate.

Referencing a glowing recent review of one of Horan's concerts - with a particular focus his dance moves - Helliar asked the star "What goes into a perfect hip thrust?"

"Put 65,000 people in front of you and you'll do anything," the Irish singer replied.

Niall Horan lapped up the cheeky banter on The Project tonight. Picture: Channel 10.

But it was an X-rated response from Helliar after Carrie Bickmore asked him to "show Pete his moves" that had the entire panel in stitches.

"No. I'll poke the camera or something," Helliar quipped, his co-hosts and the studio audience erupting with laughter.

"He can't take that back," Bickmore exclaimed as Horan buckled over with laughter, Helliar playfully grabbing his arm.

Horan and Helliar could barely contain themselves following the cheeky joke. Picture: Channel 10.

"If anyone was wondering if we're live," Helliar then added as Horan collected himself.

The singer later commented on how much he'd enjoyed his Australian press run, tweeting immediately after his appearance on The Project.

Long but very fun day of promo! All the interviews today were a great laugh. Australia I love ya. Now it’s time to chill and relax x — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) December 2, 2019

It's not the first time a Project host has made a joke of a similar nature.

Earlier this year, the panel was left stunned by one of Tommy Little's finest, dirtiest moments.

Tasked with explaining that a man's quote about not being "fully ready for just how large it was" was actually about the Titanic - he said: "You guys thought it was something dirty but it was just the Titanic," adding; "You thought it was just - I guess both involve seamen."

Tommy Little makes look extremely tame. Picture: Channel 10.

Little's joke drew hilarious reactions from the rest of The Project panel, with Rachel Corbett letting out a loud sigh and covering her face.

Meanwhile, Wilkinson and Aly looked horrified.

Similarly in June, Little left Wilkinson speechless while talking about what had happened when he decided to go on a naked bike ride through London.

"How's this for shattering? I was still quite cold but I thought, bugger it, I will get nude. Then one woman, she was heckling from the side, yelled 'He's a grower, not a shower!'" Little said.

"I'm not quite sure what that means," Wilkinson said as they wrapped up the segment.

"I think it means I've got a small c**k, Lis," Little replied to a red-faced Wilkinson.

The joys of live television.

The Project airs Sunday to Friday at 6.30pm on Network 10