Celebrity

Star stuns in revealing Logies outfit

by Nick Bond and Lexie Cartwright
30th Jun 2019 4:27 PM

It's Australian television's night of nights - we hereby promise not to use that term again in our coverage - and celebs are arriving on the red carpet at The Star on the Gold Coast.

Tonight's ceremony is sure to be controversial - will Tom Gleeson take home the Gold, his tongue-in-cheek campaign having annoyed most of the other nominees in his category?

How will the ceremony fare without an actual host? Will the night's final award even be handed out before midnight?

Logies 2019: All the nominees

Before all that - the fashions. Aussie TV A, B and C-listers have been gettin' tizzy all day.

Here's Married At First Sight 'star' Lizzie Sobinoff:

Married at First Sight's Lizzie Sobinoff is seen arriving at the 2019 Logie Awards at The Star Casino on the Gold Coast, Sunday, June 30, 2019.
Married at First Sight's Lizzie Sobinoff is seen arriving at the 2019 Logie Awards at The Star Casino on the Gold Coast, Sunday, June 30, 2019. DARREN ENGLAND/AAP

Sylvia Jeffreys is wearing her go-to designer, Rebecca Vallance. The black and white patterned full-length gown features a turtle neck, keyhole neckline and full skirt:

Sylvia Jeffreys arrives at the 2019 Logie Awards at The Star Casino on the Gold Coast, Sunday, June 30, 2019.
Sylvia Jeffreys arrives at the 2019 Logie Awards at The Star Casino on the Gold Coast, Sunday, June 30, 2019. DAN PELED/AAP

 

Leila McKinnon has turned up as the 'dancing woman in red dress' emoji:

 

Leila McKinnon. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images
Leila McKinnon. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

The Project co-host Lisa Wilkinson looks every bit the glamour queen in a dark red bead embroidered Velani dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline and soft pink feather detailing:

Lisa Wilkinson. Picture: @lisa_wilkinson/Instagram
Lisa Wilkinson. Picture: @lisa_wilkinson/Instagram

.

 

More to come...

