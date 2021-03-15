Star takes stage at Brolga’s first full house in a year

Tickets to comedian Carl Barron’s Brolga Theatre performance of Skating Rink for Flies has sold out.

Maryborough’s Brolga Theatre will soon stage its first sold-out performance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said it was fantastic to be able to welcome back bigger audiences for a range of upcoming events at the theatre which has been well supported by locals in Hervey Bay as well as Maryborough.

“One of Australia’s favourite comedians, Carl Barron, will have a full house in stitches next Tuesday night (March 23) when he brings his new show Skating Rink for Flies to the Brolga stage,” Cr Seymour said.

“Demand for the show was so high that it sold out within days and Carl has announced a second show on Wednesday, 24 March for which tickets are selling fast.

“This will be the first time with a full house since the Brolga Theatre reopened late last year with COVID Safe procedures in place.”

Cr Seymour said there would be something for everyone on offer at the Brolga Theatre in coming months.

“John Williamson, Human Nature and The Ten Tenors are just the start of the popular entertainers heading our way, while there are tributes to the music of the Vietnam War era, Janis Joplin, the Bee Gees, Johnny Cash and Queen all coming up,” he said.

“Young theatregoers are in for a treat during the Easter school holidays with A Bee Story, combining a magical mix of theatre and circus. All tickets are only $5 and infants two and under are free when seated on a parent’s lap.

“A highlight of the year will be the Brolga’s own community production of Wicked: The Untold Story of the Witches of Oz in June.”

Cr Seymour encouraged Fraser Coast residents to sign up for the Brolga’s email newsletters so they could be among the first to know about upcoming shows and to access exclusive offers and pre-sale periods.

“You can register for the newsletters on the Brolga Theatre’s website and you can become a Friend of the Brolga for a low membership fee which entitles you to discounted tickets to most performances,” he said.

Tickets, gift vouchers and Friends of the Brolga memberships can be purchased online, by calling 4122 6060, or in person at the box office between 8.30am and 4pm, Monday to Friday.