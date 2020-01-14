Menu
Jack Riewoldt in action during a Richmond Tigers training session at Punt Road Oval in Melbourne, Monday, January 13, 2020. (AAP Image/David Crosling) NO ARCHIVING
AFL

Stars align as Tigers back with a bang

by Nick Smart
14th Jan 2020 10:03 AM
RICHMOND'S galaxy of stars were all on the track on Monday as the reigning premiers punched on for their first session of 2020.

There was no sign of any premiership hangover as the Tigers' big names, such as Dustin Martin, skipper Trent Cotchin, Jack Riewoldt and forward Tom Lynch all fronted up for the official start of their 2020 flag defence campaign.

All their stars appeared to be in good condition following their Christmas break.

Lynch's first pre-season at the club 12 months ago was wrecked by his knee, but the big man is in full training this summer as he pushes towards the start of his second season at Punt Rd.

He said before Christmas he expected his combination with fellow spearhead Riewoldt to grow stronger this year.

Forward Jack Higgins, who underwent two rounds of brain surgery last July and September, was also on the track and trained well amid the hazy conditions.

Ruckman Toby Nankervis was restricted to running laps.

Dustin Martin and Trent Cotchin looked in good nick. Picture: Sarah Matray
Coach Damien Hardwick was absent from the session but he will return to the club today.

The Tigers' first game of the year will be against Collingwood in Wangaratta on Sunday March 1 as part of the Marsh Community Series.

Jack Higgins is on the comeback trail. Picture: Sarah Matray
Can Dusty go to another level in 2020? Picture: Sarah Matray
One-game wonder Marlion Pickett is certain to build on his games tally. Picture: Sarah Matray
Liam Baker gets a handball away. Picture: Sarah Matray
Sydney Stack has Tigers fans excited. Pic: AAP
The premiers are trying to stay at the top of the tree. Picture: Sarah Matray
Mabior Chol is looking for greater opportunity. Pic: AAP
Ryan Garthwaite might take a key defensive role this year. Pic: AAP
afl richmond tigers
