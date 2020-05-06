Star’s filthy prank on furious girlfriend

Singer Olly Murs shocked his girlfriend Amelia with a cheeky prank - cutting the bottom off a Pringles tube for an X-rated trick.

The 35-year-old star took to Instagram to share the joke with his fans on Instagram.

The clip starts with a TikTok of Olly removing the bottom from the crisp packaging, smiling with glee as he did so.

He then secretly filmed himself and Amelia cuddling on the sofa watching TV, munching on some snacks.

Olly preps the naughty prank.



With the Pringles tube over his crotch, Olly offers his girlfriend some more - and she unsuspectingly puts her hand into the tube.

The video freezes as the iconic Scarface quote, "Say hello to my little friend," plays over the moment.

When the video starts playing again, Amelia pushes her hand further down before recoiling in disgust.

Moments before it all went south.



Olly chuckles to himself as she jumps away, calling her famous boyfriend a "twat".

The former UK X Factor star captioned the social media post: "Pringles now do a variety pack."

The pair have been keeping their followers entertained with a series of pranks in recent weeks - which all started when the singer dropped her face first into the swimming pool.

Last week, personal trainer Amelia took things to another level as she flung a sweaty slice of ham at Olly's face while he played the video game FIFA.

Olly Murs: Seems quite bored in lockdown.

Other pranks have included her sellotaping Olly's phone to his head and him soaking her with a water gun and farting in her face.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and is republished here with permission