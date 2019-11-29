Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The World’s Big Sleep Out on December 7 aims to raise $50 million and help one million homeless people.
The World’s Big Sleep Out on December 7 aims to raise $50 million and help one million homeless people.
Health

Stars ready for ‘largest charity event in a generation’

by Hayden Johnson
29th Nov 2019 1:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BRISBANE'S music, sporting and business stars will sleep rough next month when a fundraising event dubbed the "largest charity campaign in a generation" hits the city.

The hallowed Gabba ground will host the World's Big Sleep Out on December 7. The international sleepout aims to raise $50 million and help one million homeless people.

Organiser Stephanie Campbell said it would be Australia's only Big Sleep Out. "We want people to get behind the event and show that Brisbane is a compassionate city."

About 500 people have registered to sleep rough at the Gabba. Dami Im will headline an evening concert before award-winning author Trent Dalton reads a bedtime story.

"We've got a good line up," she said.

Leaders from the city's corporate sector will join players from the Lions AFL and Heat cricket teams at the event.

The World's Big Sleep Out is the largest charitable campaign in a generation.

On December 7 50,000 people will sleep outside in 50 cities to raise $50 million and support one million people who are homeless.

The Gabba's lights will be switched off at 10pm for participants to experience a rough night before the sun rises about 4.45am.

While it is a family-friendly event, participants must be aged 12 or over.

Registrations close December 6 and must be made by visiting www.bigsleepout.com.

charity fundraiser gabba homeless worlds big sleep out

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Help name a piece of Maryborough history

        premium_icon Help name a piece of Maryborough history

        News A bridge built on the Original Maryborough Town Site needs a name

        • 29th Nov 2019 12:00 PM
        Church grounds ideal location for new school

        premium_icon Church grounds ideal location for new school

        News ‘One of the key focuses of the church has long been families’

        • 29th Nov 2019 12:00 PM
        BREAKING: Two car crash on busy Bay road

        premium_icon BREAKING: Two car crash on busy Bay road

        Breaking Emergency services are on scene of a two car crash

        LEASES APPROVED: Hervey Bay Museum set to expand

        premium_icon LEASES APPROVED: Hervey Bay Museum set to expand

        News The lease was one of six leases approved at Wednesday’s meeting