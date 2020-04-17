Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Red carpet premiere for
Red carpet premiere for "On the Basis of Sex", a biography on Supreme court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Celebrity

Star’s shock quarantine makeover

by Julius Young
17th Apr 2020 9:00 AM

Armie Hammer might have given into cabin fever while self-isolating during the coronavirus outbreak.

Amid the shelter-at-home orders in effect in many states hampering people's abilities to keep up with their weekly or monthly grooming sessions, the Lone Ranger star took matters into his own hands and, in the process, delivered big laughs to his followers.

Hammer in January. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Hammer in January. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

 

The 33-year-old actor took to his Instagram Stories earlier this week to reveal his newly-painted pink toes and evidence that he had given himself a buzz cut, though the extent of the damage wasn't known.

"I'm fine," wrote the Social Network star, who shares daughters Harper Grace, 5, and Ford Armand Douglas, 3, with wife and actress Elizabeth Chambers, 37.

However, on Wednesday, Hammer shared the final result when he posted an image of himself donning a cut-off black shirt, made into a crop-top, yellow and blue swim trunks in a camouflage pattern.

"Killing the game," the Golden Globe nominee captioned the post which also showed Hammer with Mohawk hairstyle and a handlebar moustache.

Armie Hammer’s new lockdown look. Picture: armiehammer/Instagram
Armie Hammer’s new lockdown look. Picture: armiehammer/Instagram

 

While it might seem as though the Call Me by Your Name actor is was channelling his inner Joe Exotic of Tiger King fame, Hammer is among a long list of celebrities who have altered their looks while under order to stay at home.

Bruce Willis shaved his daughter Tallulah Willis' head last week and Hilary Duff also dyed her recognisable blonde hair a bright shade of blue.

View this post on Instagram

🤷🏼‍♀️yea.

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on


For his effort, Hammer received praise from many of his Hollywood buddies.

Bear Grylls commented, "Oh wow!! Strong Armie!!," while Hammer's wife responded "Quarantine chic. With the 24/7 accent to match."

Meanwhile, Hammer left many of his fans shocked. "YOU DID NOT," wrote one person. "OMG ARMIE," commented another.

This article originally appeared in Fox News and was reproduced with permission.

 

Originally published as Star's shock quarantine makeover

armie hammer celebrity coronavirus hollywood movies quarantine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NEW RULES: Home-school parents’ truancy risk

        premium_icon NEW RULES: Home-school parents’ truancy risk

        Education Home-school parents could be reported to police or Child Safety unless their kids email teachers every morning during the coronavirus crisis.

        Queenslanders not happy with state’s COVID response

        premium_icon Queenslanders not happy with state’s COVID response

        Politics Queenslanders not happy with State Government’s COVID response

        Alternative employment during business hibernation

        premium_icon Alternative employment during business hibernation

        News Restaurant owner in alternative employment during coronavirus crisis.

        Virgin flights vital to Coast economy: Tourism boss

        premium_icon Virgin flights vital to Coast economy: Tourism boss

        News Tourism industry could be hit with double blow