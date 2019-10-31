Star’s stunning ‘real’ bikini photo

A former British reality star and mum-of-three has been praised after sharing a "real" photo of her bikini body while on holiday.

Stacey Solomon, who rose to fame on the X-Factor UK back in 2009 but is now well known for her relatable mum moments, posted a photo of herself with two of her kids playing on a beach in the Maldives.

In it, the 30-year-old adorably holds her youngest son Rex, 5 months, up in the air while wearing a white bikini.

British reality star Stacey colomon has earned praise after sharing a 'real' bikini photo. Picture: Instagram / Stacey Solomon

But it wasn't just the fact that Stacey's photo was gorgeous that caught people's attention - it was the very "normal" appearance of her belly that her 2.4 million fans couldn't get enough of.

"So beautiful @staceysolomon love that your not afraid to be who you are," one user wrote.

"You seriously are an amazing example to young mums or any mums for that matter," another commented.

"Amazing. You look beautiful and so real," someone else said.

British reality star Stacey Solomon has earned praise from fans for this snap. Picture: Instagram / Stacey Solomon

Stacey, who was also on holiday with her sons Zachary, 11, and Leighton, 7, is known for keeping it real with her audience, whether during her stints on British morning brekkie show Loose Women or through her social media platforms.

The gorgeous photo has been applauded for how ‘real’ it is, showing her post-partum body. Picture: Instagram / Stacey Solomon

The mum recently opened up about her three children being born from different relationships. She had her eldest when she was just 17 with her childhood sweetheart, while Leighton is shared with her former fiance Aaron Barnham.

Little Rex, who was born in May, is from her current relationship with Joe Swash, a British actor.

Stacey has been praised for her relatable family life. Picture: Instagram / Stacey Solomon

"Feeling so lucky to spend precious time in, what I can only describe as paradise, with my kids making memories," she wrote alongside the photo that is being applauded by fans.

It's not the first time the amazing mum has been praised for sharing her post-partum body, with another bikini shot featuring tummy roles sparking lots of love from fans in September.

In the shot she's holding Rex while wearing a black and white striped bikini, and fans lapped it up.

"You are so gorgeous! Love how real and beautiful you are. Such an inspiration," one said.

"Love how honest and real you are," another agreed.

