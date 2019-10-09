Star’s wife explains awards night photo

English Cricket Star Ben Stokes pictured celebrating being named players' player of the year at the Professional Cricketers' Association awards in London. Picture: Backgrid

Ben Stokes' wife today rubbished claims the cricket ace "choked" her at an awards night after pictures emerged appearing to show his hands round her neck.

Clare was forced to deny allegations of a bust-up at the Professional Cricketers' Association Awards in Camden, North London, last week.

Pictures posted from the event, where Stokes won the Players' Player of the Year award, appeared to show him with his hands on the teacher.

Stokes celebrated his latest accolade with a few drinks and a smoke with his wife Clare. Picture: Backgrid

The couple chat outside. Picture: Backgrid

But she took to Twitter to deny the claims - and posted a snap of her lightheartedly grabbing Stokes' face in a car alongside a posed up picture from the night.

"Unbelievable what nonsense these people will make up!" she wrote. "Me and Ben messing about squishing up each other's faces cos that's how we show affection and some pap tries to twist it in to a crazy story! And all before we then have a romantic McDonalds 20 mins later!"

Clare Stokes playfully mocks the original photo.

Stokes had taken to Instagram to share multiple pictures from the bash that showed him carrying a large takeaway bag from the fast food restaurant.

"We have spoken with both Clare and Ben - as well as others in attendance - who have all clarified the innocent context behind the still photographs taken at last week's PCA Awards," England Cricket Board CEO Tom Harrison said in a statement.

"Whilst it is not the case here, we recognise that for the millions who are impacted by domestic violence, this is a very real and serious issue.''

The couple, who have two children together - six-year-old son Layton and daughter Libby, four - tied the knot in Somerset in October 2017.

Speaking about his relationship previously, Stokes revealed Clare caught his eye at a match between Lancashire and Durham in 2010.

They got engaged in 2013 after a long distance relationship and now live in County Durham.

Stokes played a starring role England's World Cup success in July and delivered a stunning performance in the final against New Zealand.

The all-rounder then helped save a draw with Australia in the second Test of the Ashes at Lord's.

Gushing about wife Clare after the performance, Stokes said: "Clare has been brilliant and so supportive throughout the years.

"Your family go though everything with you, good and bad, so it is great to be able to celebrate with them at times like this.

"That is the thing for our partners who have to live the ups and downs with us and cope with the various stages we're at.

"I love playing cricket, but you need to be able to get away from the game and that is where your home and your family keep you grounded."

This article was originally published by The Sun and reproduced with permission