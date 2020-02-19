Start your Friday sunny side up with charity brekkie

Hervey Bay Harvey Norman Bedding and Linen proprietor Skye Donaldson and Dunga Derby Car 37 Team Leader Jess Lane encourage local residents to attend the Beds and Breakfast Event this Friday.

Hervey Bay Harvey Norman Bedding and Linen proprietor Skye Donaldson and Dunga Derby Car 37 Team Leader Jess Lane encourage local residents to attend the Beds and Breakfast Event this Friday.

MEMBERS from Car 37 Dunga Derby team, Imagine Amazing Together, want Fraser Coast residents to start their day in the best way this Friday … with a fully belly.

You will find the much-loved team cooking up a storm at Harvey Norman Bedding in Hervey Bay as part of their fundraising efforts for the 2020 car rally from July 31 to August 2.

So, if you're looking for breakfast on the go, while supporting a terrific cause, then cruise on into the Beds and Breakfast event between 8.30am and 10.30am for some bacon and eggs, a muffin or a drink.

Team leader Jess Lane said is hoping for a top turnout.

"We are grateful and excited for the day and all the money raised will go towards the All Abilities Car taking part in the Dunga Derby," Ms Lane said.

"It's good to have Harvey Norman helping us out for the morning and with Car 37 and with events like this we can imagine amazing together for everyone."

The Dunga Derby is now the biggest annual fundraiser for Rally for a Cause.

Since its inception five years ago, the teams have raised over $1 million and helped close to 100 families going through extraordinarily tough times.

Harvey Norman Beds and Linen proprietor Skye Donaldson said it was important for local businesses to get behind community events like the Dunga Derby.

"The Dunga Derby is an important part of Fraser Coast events every year and all funds raised stay local," Ms Donaldson said.

Harvey Norman Hervey Bay is located at 33/45 Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd, Eli Waters.