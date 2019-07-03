Starting a school day with food

RDT Angels team leader Eleni Hill (centre) with Kevin Mobbs and Karrie Hoffman hold a sausage sizzle at Dan Murphy's every Saturday, raising funds for Maryborough charities and organisations.

RDT Angels team leader Eleni Hill (centre) with Kevin Mobbs and Karrie Hoffman hold a sausage sizzle at Dan Murphy's every Saturday, raising funds for Maryborough charities and organisations. boni holmes

ENSURING our young students are nourished and ready to learn, the RDT Angels have organised food stations at several primary schools in Maryborough.

RDT Angels founder Eleni Hill said they will start the program next term.

The Angels were already supplying a healthy breakfast for students but will now continue as a food station with both breakfast and lunch.

"Kids will be able to come up and grab a packet for breakfast and lunch," she said.

"The school's will govern the operation of when it is open but we will be filling it up once a week - pending supply and demand."

Food stations will have big baskets of fruit, packets of cut up vegetables like carrots, celery, cherry tomatoes, and packets of non-perishable lunch box items.

Five schools will be assisted by the group with the view it will increase.

HELPIN ANGELS FLY: One Realty owner Troy Rogers (right) donated $2600 to RDT Angels Kevin Mobbs (left) and Eleni Hill to help with travelling expenses to retrieve food supplies and to assist with their latest endeavour of food stations at Maryborough primary schools. contributed

The Angels have become members of Food Bank and will travel to Brisbane twice a week for supplies.

"We are hoping for someone to lend us the use of a van or small truck."

Eleni said their sponsors have been fantastic.

One Realty donated $2600 to help with travelling expenses or refurbish the food, Tinana FoodWorks continuously sell empty containers to support the food station endeavour and Bakers Delight supply bread for sausage sizzles and other events.

"Tinana FoodWorks have already handed us a lump sum of $340 and we are really appreciative to our sponsors, volunteers and donations."

Want to help?

DONATIONS can be dropped at Dan Murphy's, Richmond St on a Saturday where RDT Angels run a fundraiser sausage sizzle from 9am-2.30pm or phone Eleni Hill on 0433 633 899 or elenimoo@live.com.