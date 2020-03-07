Stat attack, round one, of the Wide Bay Premier League

Scott McEwan kicks the ball long for Bingera. The side has a good record in round one.

FOOTBALL: Welcome to the new season of the Wide Bay Premier League, which starts today.

The blood, sweat and tears of pre-season will be over as teams start to attack the season.

But what can we expect from round one?

Well if the past four years of round one is anything to go by, expect lots of goals, lots of action and some teams to shine more than others.

Here is what the statistics say about round one.

•Bingera is the only team to be unbeaten in each of the round one clashes in the history of the Wide Bay League. The side has three wins and a draw.

•The Waves and Diggers are also unbeaten but have only played one first round match in their history in the Wide Bay League.

•The Waves have had three byes in four years to start the season.

•Bargara is the last team to win down in Hervey Bay or Maryborough from a Bundy point of view to start the season. The side did it in 2018.

•No Hervey Bay or Maryborough side has won in Bundaberg in the first round of the season.

•The average goals for each round is 3.75 in 2016, 3.5 in 2017, 4.25 in 2018, 4.8 in 2019.

•Last year was the first time we had five matches in round one and it produced, on average, one more goal than the previous three years.

•The grand final winner in every single year, minus when The Waves won as they had the bye, has won in round one.

•The United Park Eagles have started each season with a loss in round one.

•Biggest win in round one ever was The Waves beating the United Warriors 6-0 in 2019.

•The largest amount of goals scored in one game in one round is six, which has happened four times.

Here are the games for round one.

All games start at 6pm

The Waves v United Park Eagles - The Waves Ground

Bingera v Sunbury - Martens Oval

Brothers Aston Villa v Doon Villa - Brothers Sports Complex

KSS Jets v Diggers - Fraser Coast Sports Precinct

Granville v Bargara - Canning Park