STATE AWARDS: How lens legend captured calm in Covid crisis

VETERAN Chronicle photographer Alistair Brightman has been honoured with a nomination in one of Australian media's most prestigious awards ceremonies.

The talented and well-loved snapper's sunset image Covid Couples is up for a Queensland Clarion in the Best Regional News Photograph category.

Chronicle editor Jessica Grewal said the nomination was a well-deserved feather in the cap for a respected member of the team who had been greatly missed since he retired in June.

"For 25 years Al was there capturing triumph, tragedy and the moments which mattered most to the Fraser Coast.

"It is only fitting that in 2020, the year of his retirement, a global crisis and extraordinary changes to the news landscape, he be recognised as one of the best in the industry he has dedicated so much of his life to.

"We are and always will be proud of his achievements and legacy."

In submitting his nomination, Alistair told the judges weather photos were a regular 'go to' for regional photographers but this shot was special.

"I took this just on sunset on Torquay Beach in Hervey Bay at the height of the coronavirus pandemic," he wrote

"People were allowed out to the beach in pairs, as long as they were seen to be exercising. "This led to a sudden upsurge in late afternoon walkers who were probably enjoying the sunset each day for the first time in a long time.

"Like a human version of Noah's Ark, they were drawn to the setting sun like moths to a flame.

"I timed it to get one or two couples in the shot to start with but then as if by magic several more couples entered the frame.

"Despite the sense of fear the pandemic has brought to the world, this image captures a sense of hope and appreciation for the natural world around us.

"A chance to move away from the electronic influences in our day to day life and enjoy what nature has on show."

The Clarions will be held in Brisbane on September 19.