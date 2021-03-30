Menu
Health

WATCH: Eight new community virus cases in Queensland

by Staff writers
30th Mar 2021 8:52 AM

 

UPDATE: EIGHT new cases of coronavirus have been detected in the Queensland community and another two cases have been detected in hotel quarantine overnight.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said six of the new cases are linked to known infections and two are under investigation, revealing the state is now dealing with two distinct clusters.

It comes as Greater Brisbane woke up to its first full day under the snap-lockdown announced by authorities on Monday.

Two clusters of community transmission have emerged, both linked to the PA Hospital. 

EARLIER: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says it's "highly unlikely" there will not be new COVID-19 cases announced in Queensland today.

She is expected to hold a media conference at 9am.

"We do anticipate that we will probably see more cases today. I mean, it would be highly unlikely not to see more cases," Ms Palaszczuk said on radio this morning.

"We need to do this (lockdown) because this is the highly infectious UK strain. And we needed to do it quickly. We needed a sharp, hard lockdown. It worked effectively when we did it last time."

Ms Palaszczuk said 41,000 health and quarantine workers had been vaccinated and that it was "unfortunate" that the unvaccinated, infected nurse worked one shift in the COVID-19 ward.

"My understanding is that over the next couple of weeks there will be 100 per cent of people vaccinated, and around 7000 people have been getting their second vaccinations," she said.

"So, the vaccination rollout is going ahead. But, of course, we want to make sure that that particular cohort gets their vaccine as soon as possible."

It comes as two new cases were announced overnight, connected to a nurse who worked in the COVID unit at the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The nurse had also passed on the virus to her sister, before the two spent a weekend in Byron Bay.

 

 

 

 

 

 

