State Cabinet coming to Maryborough to hold meeting

MARYBOROUGH MP Bruce Saunders said he was "over the moon" that Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk had accepted his invitation to host a Cabinet meeting in the Heritage City.

The meeting will be held on November 4 at a venue yet to be determined.

Ms Palaszczuk said she was looking forward to visiting the city with her team.

"Jobs and economic development are at the heart of everything my government does," she said.

"We're also a government that prides ourselves on listening to Queenslanders.

"We are focused on delivering for all the regions of our state, that's why I'm delighted to be bringing Queensland's Regional Community Cabinet to Maryborough next month.

"It's no secret that Bruce Saunders is a strong and vocal advocate for his community.

"Securing this Regional Community Cabinet meeting for Maryborough is just further evidence of this."

Mr Saunders said it was big news for Maryborough.

"For Maryborough to have the ear of the entire Queensland Cabinet at one time is such a great opportunity for the region," he said.