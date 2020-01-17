STATE CAP FOR GELDARD

CRICKET: Hervey Bay cricketer Jack Geldard has been rewarded for his hours of dedication to the sport with selection in the Queensland under-15 team.

His performances at the recent state championships on the Sunshine Coast earned him selection.

Geldard could fill an all-rounder role in the state team at the national championships in late February in Ballarat, Victoria.

“I am usually classed as a middle-order batsman, but I bowled pretty well at the state championships and was selected primarily as a bowler,” he said.

Playing for the Coast Burners, the teenager took eight wickets across four matches at the tournament including an impressive 5-26 off 10 overs against the Northern Flames.

It is the first time that Geldard has been selected for the Queensland team and he is justifiably proud of the achievement.

“The day after the tournament the coach rang me to let me know I had been selected, and it was great feeling,” he said.

While Geldard feels proud of his achievement, he is not resting on his laurels and has a long-term goal of playing for Australia.

“I want to continue to work hard and play good cricket,” he said.

“I want to make my way into first grade in either the Sunshine Coast or Brisbane competitions as my next big step.”

Geldard models his game on two current Australian players, Marcus Labuschagne for his batting and Nathan Lyon for his bowling.

“I try to take the best of those players to help my cricket,” he said.

Understanding it has been a team effort to achieve his goals, Geldard thanked his parents for their commitment to assist with his travel and training.

Father Russell is delighted by his son’s achievements.

“He has put in years of dedication and we are extremely proud of him,” ­Russell said.

Jack is currently travelling to Brisbane twice a week for state training to prepare for the upcoming national ­tournament.

“We will have a week-long cricket camp in Brisbane before we head to Victoria,” he said.

Russell summed up the many hours of commitment with travel and training that the family endures.

“You always support your kids as they chase their dreams,” he said.