State champs kicking off successful campaign

MARTIAL ARTS: Shukokai Karate Hervey Bay had great success with four state champions Kyal Pitchford, Kahlia Smith and Hayden Hurford. Absent: Curtis Reck. Glen Porteous

MARTIAL ARTS: Hours of hard work, sweat and toil has paid dividends of success at state championships for members of the Shukokai Karate Hervey Bay club.

Hayden Hurford 10-11 years (10th Kyu to 6th Kyu), Kyal Pitchford 12 - 13 years (5th Kyu to Black Belt), Curtis Reck 16 - 17 years (5th to Black Belt) and Kahlia Smith (Female Black Belt Open) all scored success at their respective classes.

For Kyal in his first year of Karate, saw the benefits of applying himself to hard work and discipline to achieve his success. Training up to two hours a day, six days a week, Kyal was able to stand out over his opponents.

"I was nervous at first because it was my first competition outside the club,” Kyal said.

"But my training kicked in and helped to make the difference.” Hosted at Bubishi Martial Arts, the small club is truly punching above its weight.

Some of the students trained over the school holidays to ensure they had the correct preparation.

"It definitely gave us an edge over the competitors and encouraged us to push harder,” he said. For Kahlia Smith who was born and raised with Shukokai Karate said the hours of training with both herself and the students has paid off for them.

They will travel to nationals in Melbourne November 30 to December 1.

Club Soke Glen Smith said the success of the students is about the reward for the hard work they have put in at training.